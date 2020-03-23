Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Review | ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth’: More of Rajini the person, less of the adventurer

Review | ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth’: More of Rajini the person, less of the adventurer

Hindu Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The 69-year old makes his television debut as he treks, wades and climbs through a jaunty day with survival expert Grylls, and still finds time to subtly push his ideologies
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

After Rajinikanth, PM Modi, Akshay Kumar To Appear In Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls | Discovery [Video]

After Rajinikanth, PM Modi, Akshay Kumar To Appear In Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls | Discovery

How would you like an episode of Discovery's adventure show Man Vs Wild, featuring Akshay Kumar? Watch the story to find out more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:23Published
Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News [Video]

Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News

INDIA SUMMONS PAK DIPLOMAT, PROTESTS HINDU WOMAN'S KIDNAPPING: SOURCES, BCCI: PCB WELCOME TO HOST ASIA CUP. GOVERNOR DRIVEN OUT OF CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY EVENT FOR ABHIJIT BANERJEE, AFTER PRASHANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

What to expect from Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth


Indian Express

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth review: Superstar’s TV debut reinforces his myth


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.