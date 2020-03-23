Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Global  

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirusWashington: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media reported Sunday. Weinstein, 68, is in prison in northern New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault. The fallen film producer's diagnosis was first reported Sunday evening by local...
 The head of the state corrections officers union said Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus. According to Reuters, the former movie producer is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape. President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association...

