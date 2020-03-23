Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Washington: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media reported Sunday. Weinstein, 68, is in prison in northern New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault. The fallen film producer's diagnosis was first reported Sunday evening by local...


