US senator Rand Paul infected with virus Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first case in the Senate and raising fears about the further transmission of the virus among Republicans at the Capitol. Paul, an eye surgeon, went into quarantine Sunday after learning his results. He said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He... Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first case in the Senate and raising fears about the further transmission of the virus among Republicans at the Capitol. Paul, an eye surgeon, went into quarantine Sunday after learning his results. He said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus 00:33 Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the tweet said. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.... You Might Like

Tweets about this Sharyn Illingworth RT @RandPaul: Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was teste… 4 seconds ago