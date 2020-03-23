Global  

US senator Rand Paul infected with virus

Monday, 23 March 2020
US senator Rand Paul infected with virusSen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first case in the Senate and raising fears about the further transmission of the virus among Republicans at the Capitol. Paul, an eye surgeon, went into quarantine Sunday after learning his results. He said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He...
News video: Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus 00:33

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced in a tweet on Sunday. "He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," the tweet said. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events....

