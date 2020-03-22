Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Merkel, 65, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said. He said that Merkel had received a... BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Merkel, 65, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said. He said that Merkel had received a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: GeoBeats - Published Angela Merkel Reportedly In Quarantine After Doctor Gets Coronavirus 00:47 Angela Merkel is reportedly in quarantine. You Might Like

Tweets about this