Track legend Carl Lewis wants Olympics postponed for two years

WorldNews Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Track legend Carl Lewis wants Olympics postponed for two yearsWASHINGTON: Nine-time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis says he wants a delay of up to two years for the Tokyo Olympics but rejects any bid to cancel them outright. The 58-year-old US athletics legend told Houston television station KRIV that he backs the calls for postponement by USA Track and Field and USA Swimming due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "The best part about that is they're creating some solidarity in their message," Lewis said. "I just think it's really difficult for an athlete to prepare, to train, to keep their motivation if there's complete uncertainty. That's the hardest thing. "Because it's a health issue, it's beyond everyone's control. I...
