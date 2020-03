Taiwan adds 16 COVID-19 patients

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

TAIPEI, March 22 ( TAIPEI, March 22 ( Xinhua ) -- The total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by 16 to... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day 01:49 WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study. The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138 patients hospitalized with novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan...