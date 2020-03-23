Global  

Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck offers to call people's personal videos

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Joe Buck wants to get "some practice reps in," with sports postponed due to coronavirus. "Send me videos of what you're doing at home," he asks.
