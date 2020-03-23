Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to 89

Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to 89

DNA Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country at 89 with the total cases in India reaching 415.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AaswadayNamaha

AGK @mahaddevia @iU6qCFjxYPdK1hs @CMOMaharashtra People like you are threat to integrity of society and india . I appea… https://t.co/fFxhYRw5KZ 56 seconds ago

werindia

Werindia #Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of #lockdown as no. of #coronavirus cases mount… https://t.co/VGbtR9dzJn 16 minutes ago

pkdharani

Prashant Dharani RT @DrManishMirani1: @ashiesh_mehta @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT Pl ask police to take suo moto action against law breakers and pen… 25 minutes ago

DrManishMirani1

MSMeye @ashiesh_mehta @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT Pl ask police to take suo moto action against law breakers and… https://t.co/rsh8mqO0YC 57 minutes ago

mukeshvns02

MUKESH PATEL Aise lockdown ka kya mtlb..from Mhada Virar (West), please take strong action against this type of guys.. Tiktok is… https://t.co/WTeYJz7S1T 1 hour ago

dharmendradand4

dharmendra dandekar @CMOMaharashtra Our beloved CM plz impose curfews in Maharashtra bez people are nt serious on sec144. Plz deploy p… https://t.co/Mrw6fwW7is 1 hour ago

Pratibh88220944

Pratibha Gupta RT @dna: Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to 89 https://t.c… 1 hour ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: We are issuing orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. Police can tak… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.