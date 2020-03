COVID-19: Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch comes forward to help government

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The IMA informed the government that willing member hospitals were ready to keep 50% of their bed strength reserved for the management of COVID-19 👓 View full article



