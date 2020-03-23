Global  

Travel hub UAE to halt flights as virus reaches Gaza, Syria

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates, home to the world’s busiest international airport, announced early on Monday that it was suspending all passenger and transit flights for two weeks to stymie the spread of the new coronavirus. The announcement came a day after the first cases were reported in the Gaza […]
