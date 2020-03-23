Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tokyo 2020: Will 'follow strictly' whatever decision IOC takes, says Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra

Tokyo 2020: Will 'follow strictly' whatever decision IOC takes, says Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra

DNA Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
After statements from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Canadian athletes association, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said it will "follow strictly" whatever decision the IOC is going to take regarding the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Postponement of Olympics should be considered says Japan Olympic Committee president

Postponement of Olympics should be considered says Japan Olympic Committee president 02:01

 The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee says "we cannot help but to consider postponement" of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.