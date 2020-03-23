Global  

Canada's cyber spies taking down sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins

CBC.ca Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
As the fight continues to slow the spread of COVID-19, Canada's foreign signals intelligence agency is waging war agains another type of virus: disinformation. 
In today's Morning Brief, we look at Canada's cyber spies fighting against fraud related to COVID-19. We also have stories on the decision to pull Canadian...
