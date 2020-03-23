Global  

Canada, Australia withdraw from Tokyo 2020 as organizers ponder postponement

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Canada and Australia said they would not be sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics if the Games went ahead as scheduled this year as pressure on organizers to postpone because of the coronavirus pandemic reached fever pitch on Monday.
