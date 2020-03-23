Japan to tell IOC ready to accept Tokyo Olympic delay if decided : Kyodo

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Japan plans to tell the International Olympic Committee that the nation is ready to accept a delay to the Tokyo Olympics if decided, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday. 👓 View full article



