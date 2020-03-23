Global  

Japan to tell IOC ready to accept Tokyo Olympic delay if decided : Kyodo

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Japan plans to tell the International Olympic Committee that the nation is ready to accept a delay to the Tokyo Olympics if decided, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.
Japan Olympics minister says end to pandemic necessary for Games 01:33

 Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto says "I wish for the IOC to work with each athlete and make a decision on when the Tokyo Games will be held".

