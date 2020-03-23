Confusion reigns, but cruise ship heading to Fremantle has no coronavirus cases on board Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A cruise ship headed for Fremantle that Premier Mark McGowan said this morning was carrying hundreds of passengers with "upper respiratory illnesses" has no one aboard with respiratory diseases or any flu-like symptoms. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daniel Piotrowski Confusion reigns, but cruise ship heading to Fremantle has no coronavirus cases on board https://t.co/BXsy5vsnXq via @watoday 32 seconds ago The Wire RT @michaelkoziol: Turns out the supposed virus ship heading to Fremantle actually hasn’t got anyone with a respiratory illness on board ht… 53 seconds ago Michael Koziol Turns out the supposed virus ship heading to Fremantle actually hasn’t got anyone with a respiratory illness on boa… https://t.co/Uld8BV8Ptg 4 minutes ago Hans Daecher RT @WAtoday: "The news sparked confusion inside WA's hospitals and a scramble to prepare for more than 250 possible COVID-19 cases which mi… 26 minutes ago WAtoday "The news sparked confusion inside WA's hospitals and a scramble to prepare for more than 250 possible COVID-19 cas… https://t.co/uo5k1VqRh0 46 minutes ago Kate Hedley Confusion reigns, but cruise ship heading to Fremantle has no coronavirus cases on board https://t.co/q9b1S1VKi7 via @watoday 46 minutes ago