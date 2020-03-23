Global  

2020 Watch: Can President Donald Trump reclaim control?

Monday, 23 March 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has grounded the 2020 presidential race — but not ended it. What we’re watching heading into a new week of what we used to call the campaign trail: ___ Days to next set of primaries (if Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming don’t reschedule): 12 Days to general election: 225 Most […]
