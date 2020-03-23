Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear For Their Safety

Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear For Their Safety

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
As bigots blame them for the coronavirus and President Trump labels it the “Chinese virus,” many Chinese-Americans say they are terrified of what could come next.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DuanePiersonTW

Duane Pierson RT @jaketapper: NYT - Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear For Their Safety https://t.co/InSmj4CjIV 12 seconds ago

mikeswstudent

mikeswstudent Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear For Their Safety https://t.co/tPLcHSSzvR Let's end this hate t… https://t.co/36BNGwpalQ 15 seconds ago

andreamorales

Andrea Morales RT @itscaitlinhd: Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear For Their Safety https://t.co/SB5ECq5JQd 49 seconds ago

whatjinx

What Jinx RT @NYTNational: Chinese-Americans have been blamed for the coronavirus, with a president who calls it the "Chinese virus." They have been… 59 seconds ago

RachelDonnald

Rachel Donnald RT @mrsjjee: Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear For Their Safety https://t.co/YEbpwIkhLr 1 minute ago

itsmrstealyour_

soph 👑 RT @thegarance: Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear For Their Safety https://t.co/X8MPcomY7M 2 minutes ago

thevenusascends

Venus Ascending Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear For Their Safety - The New York Times ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ You t… https://t.co/zK7jCTfkcj 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.