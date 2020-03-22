Hajdu looking at criminal penalties for travellers who disobey quarantine advice Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says she's looking at the option of criminal penalties for Canadian travellers who don't follow the government's advice to self-isolate when they return home. 👓 View full article

