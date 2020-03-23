Exclusive: Indian government asks banks to provide liquidity support to corporates Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Indian government has asked all state-owned lenders to extend emergency credit lines to corporate borrowers, three government and banking sources said, as it rushes to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak that has grounded business across the globe. 👓 View full article

