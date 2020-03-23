Global  

Exclusive: Indian government asks banks to provide liquidity support to corporates

Reuters India Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Indian government has asked all state-owned lenders to extend emergency credit lines to corporate borrowers, three government and banking sources said, as it rushes to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak that has grounded business across the globe.
