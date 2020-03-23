Coronavirus | Jharkhand government to start over 350 kichidi centres Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Chief Minister had announced a lockdown in Jharkhand from March 23 till March 31 midnight, after chairing a high-level meeting with the officials on Sunday. 👓 View full article

