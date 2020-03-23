Azerbaijan GP off; no F1 race until mid-June at the earliest Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was postponed Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak, delaying the start of the Formula One season until the middle of June at the earliest. The first eight races of the 2020 season have now been either postponed or canceled because of the virus. The race at the Baku City Circuit was […] 👓 View full article

0

