Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Azerbaijan GP off; no F1 race until mid-June at the earliest

Azerbaijan GP off; no F1 race until mid-June at the earliest

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was postponed Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak, delaying the start of the Formula One season until the middle of June at the earliest. The first eight races of the 2020 season have now been either postponed or canceled because of the virus. The race at the Baku City Circuit was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiberatoAriel1

LiberatoAriel Azerbaijan GP off; no F1 race until mid-June at the earliest https://t.co/8LQO1IRn58 https://t.co/gkFEet6eMB 2 minutes ago

TheBRSports1

Ben Rosen RT @Jordan_Bianchi: Formula One won't start its season until at least mid-June as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed due to the c… 15 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Azerbaijan GP off; no F1 race until mid-June at the earliest https://t.co/k5LX5X5WPY 33 minutes ago

mlewis73

Mick Lewis RT @Sportsnet: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was postponed Monday because of the COVID-19 outbreak, delaying the start of the @F1 season until… 41 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Azerbaijan GP off; no F1 race until mid-June at the earliest https://t.co/TbV1Q5UOXF 53 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was postponed Monday because of the COVID-19 outbreak, delaying the start of the @F1 seas… https://t.co/2WySmkt6Pk 53 minutes ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Azerbaijan GP off; no F1 race until mid-June at the earliest - https://t.co/l71DvUbDFH 1 hour ago

Jordan_Bianchi

Jordan Bianchi Formula One won't start its season until at least mid-June as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed due to t… https://t.co/QKyJLIZflI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.