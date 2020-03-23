Companies’ spending to tackle COVID-19 to be considered CSR: Government Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Under the Companies law, certain classes of profitable entities have to shell out at least 2% of their three-year annual net profit towards CSR activities in a particular financial year. 👓 View full article

