Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > All 175 of Florida's state parks close indefinitely to reduce spread of COVID-19

All 175 of Florida's state parks close indefinitely to reduce spread of COVID-19

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is shutting the state's 175 parks to reduce the potential spreading of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida State Parks closed to the public effective Monday

Florida State Parks closed to the public effective Monday 00:11

 All state parks in Florida are closed to the public effective Monday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WUWF

WUWF Public Media RT @FLStateParks: At the direction of @GovRonDeSantis & to uphold @CDCgov guidance, DEP will close all Florida State Parks to the public ef… 3 minutes ago

MyFWC

MyFWC flstateparks: At the direction of @GovRonDeSantis & to uphold @CDCgov guidance, DEP will close all Florida State Pa… https://t.co/Nt4fMc69gC 3 minutes ago

doorworker

Cone of Uncertainty RT @DrDenaGrayson: Just like parks, beaches are a place where we in #Florida go to relax. Ban large gatherings EVERYWHERE, arrest/fine anyo… 9 minutes ago

tbtnewspaper

tbt* Florida state parks close today amid pandemic https://t.co/MnY6U9jyEH 14 minutes ago

fibereasta

RS All 175 of Florida's state parks close indefinitely to reduce spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/ZNJlnkmVje via @usatoday 14 minutes ago

ASecondChance

💋 ASecondChanceAround RT @news6wkmg: Coronavirus forces the closure of all state parks in Florida. https://t.co/9foN3PM8hB 26 minutes ago

CasmiraDBNJ

Casmira M. Harrison RT @dbnewsjournal: In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced that all Florida S… 28 minutes ago

efemmera

efemmera RT @MiamiHerald: All Florida State Parks will officially close Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/NfQupCpFTQ 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.