Professor Paul Kelly said herd immunity was an 'alternative', but not one the government was pursuing 'at the moment'.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Yash RT @szarita: India has been lagging behind a package should have been announced 2-3 weeks back. Demand for goods has fallen production & su… 1 hour ago Moley #Q Russells wart RT @PeteyR13: 🇨🇦 Likewise, JT lied about imp of testing, to minimize lack of kits. Shortage of tests& protective gear=fighting enemy blindf… 2 hours ago JustPetey 🇨🇦 Likewise, JT lied about imp of testing, to minimize lack of kits. Shortage of tests& protective gear=fighting en… https://t.co/fwE52HQ99L 2 hours ago 💧Georges St Paul @d_hardaker @crikey_news @Peter_Fox59 Believable? I bet they are. “And Professor Kelly described herd immunity as… https://t.co/SDOcUJZI9L 3 hours ago The Daily Memphian Dr. Jon McCullers and Dr. Nicholas Hysmith join Eric Barnes and Bill Dries in the Behind the Headlines Podcast to d… https://t.co/1gmCTBklDh 3 hours ago 🌱💧PamE Shortage of testing kits behind tight criteria, deputy chief medical officer https://t.co/xMHom89vAj via @theage 3 hours ago Banana Bender RT @Proletarian1917: Oooh, so there is a Gujarati Baniya behind the shortage of testing kits. Why am I not surprised that with the bastard… 4 hours ago