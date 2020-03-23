Woody Allen has new publisher, memoir published Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, has found a new home. The 400-page book, still called “Apropos of Nothing,” was released Monday by Arcade Publishing. “The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life,” Arcade announced, “ranging from his childhood […]

