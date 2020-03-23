Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Woody Allen has new publisher, memoir published Monday

Woody Allen has new publisher, memoir published Monday

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, has found a new home. The 400-page book, still called “Apropos of Nothing,” was released Monday by Arcade Publishing. “The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life,” Arcade announced, “ranging from his childhood […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada #WoodyAllen's memoir is out now https://t.co/fi6aXvgl19 1 minute ago

Independent

The Independent Woody Allen memoir released despite outcry after finding new publisher https://t.co/N5YG6pJbjT 2 minutes ago

MyStateline

Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF MEMOIR PUBLISHED: The book recalls Allen's relationship with Mia Farrow and the allegations he abused daughter Dylan https://t.co/X5938wRKII 2 minutes ago

BillyeShankar

Billye Shankar "In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as 'fake news,' we as publishers prefer to give voice to a… https://t.co/LQcAZX3KDS 2 minutes ago

BarryHartigan

Barry Hartigan Woody Allen Memoir Released With Little Notice Via New Publisher https://t.co/Pq5aHCQK9q 2 minutes ago

ashwaniattrish

ashwani attrish RT @HuffPost: The director and accused child sexual abuser's memoir was dropped by its previous publisher after widespread backlash. https:… 4 minutes ago

Krizanovich

Karen Krizanovich But will people be cancelled for reading it https://t.co/gBWtCoY2ff 4 minutes ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Woody Allen Releases Memoir After Quietly Finding New Publisher - https://t.co/f2VorByh8L https://t.co/HV7sKst7iU 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.