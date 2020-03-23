Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > How to cook for and with your kids during the extended coronavirus school closures

How to cook for and with your kids during the extended coronavirus school closures

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
School closures due to the novel coronavirus outbreak mean millions of children are about to spend a lot more time at home. What will you cook for your kids? Will your budget hold up under the increasing economic strain? How can you keep children occupied for days on end? These experts have answers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

westbornegirl

Jenny Luzmoor @LozzaFox I'm an ex-headteacher. My thoughts? Enjoy your kids. No teaching is successful if the teacher's not into… https://t.co/uuEw3bN0bp 2 minutes ago

RogueAltGov

RogueAltGov RT @altNOAA: Have turned our house into a military training program. Kids only allowed outside when we do PT or when there is a chore that… 9 minutes ago

theReneeBlack

Renee Black During this time of uncertainty, just enjoy getting to spend time with your kids. Cook, play games, make memories. https://t.co/i04om1wfZ6 14 minutes ago

altNOAA

Alternative NOAA Have turned our house into a military training program. Kids only allowed outside when we do PT or when there is a… https://t.co/RkmYJvLapm 30 minutes ago

yazzym__

curlymama Why even have kids ? You don’t know what do to with your kids ? Talk to them, love them, cook with them, draw with… https://t.co/JiuFK4D1TF 41 minutes ago

CanadianNation5

Amanda the Albertan RT @crppynblts: @lraitt Sidebar. Parents who haven't homeschooled shouldn't try to be teachers. Don't replicate a school schedule, download… 41 minutes ago

ATLRadioX

ÅTL Radio X - Thë X Cook with Your Kids: Fun & Easy Recipes (Free eBook) - Crosby's Molasses https://t.co/QnvxAt6ZP0 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.