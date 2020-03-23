Global  

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson 'feel better,' offer hope in update about coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are improving after two weeks of struggling with coronavirus symptoms, sharing updates about their health.
News video: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'feeling better' amid coronavirus battle

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'feeling better' amid coronavirus battle 00:47

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are starting to "feel better" two weeks after they first started experiencing coronavirus symptoms, and were diagnosed with the virus while in Australia.

