U.S. surgeon general says coronavirus outbreak 'to get bad' this week

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The U.S. surgeon general issued his starkest warning to date on Monday about the health risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak, warning Americans that the crisis was "going to get bad" this week.
