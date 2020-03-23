Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce

Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce

CBC.ca Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, about 3,600 people, as non-essential travel around the world comes to a standstill due to COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlackCreekCHC

Black Creek CHC RT @CP24: Air Transat lays off 3,600 staff, about 70 per cent of workforce https://t.co/l3UrwdBXA8 https://t.co/P7QIuTv9tR 4 minutes ago

CHEK_News

CHEK News Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce https://t.co/4nn8VF5Gz8 5 minutes ago

paulhoag7

Paul Hoag Travel company Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70 per cent of workforce https://t.co/2ZqTnwOSJu 5 minutes ago

debfrase

Defra RT @ShinyHappyMedia: Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce https://t.co/vnAG713CqQ 13 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce: Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily… https://t.co/ft4HbJYJZ4 18 minutes ago

MaleehaCity

Maleeha Sheikh RT @CityNews: #BREAKING: Transat AT temporarily lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of its workforce https://t.co/zlzFLkI0UY 18 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce https://t.co/vnAG713CqQ 19 minutes ago

The14News

The-14 News RT @aartipole: #breaking Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70% of workforce https://t.co/UKjIeHQXkr https://t.co/OiXacXCdPn 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.