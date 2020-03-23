Global  

Alex Salmond cleared of all sexual assault charges

BBC News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Scotland's former first minister is found not guilty on 12 charges, while another allegation is found not proven.
News video: Alex Salmond not guilty of sexual assault

Alex Salmond not guilty of sexual assault 04:14

 A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh has found Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond not guilty of sexual assault charges.

