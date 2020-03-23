Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A former campaign worker for Michael Bloomberg filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on Monday, arguing she and thousands of others were tricked into taking their jobs and are owed overtime pay. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this e-news.US Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract - https://t.co/XGmW2t4wYk 1 hour ago Taegan Goddard Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign https://t.co/hwHZ1qzpI1 via @politicalwire 2 hours ago Monkey Viral #Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/Jdv03BotbQ 2 hours ago Shameful Right Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract https://t.co/KYhRXIsNTa 3 hours ago FXNews24.co.uk Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract https://t.co/j0A3pXjdkD https://t.co/KgTZizrKIb 3 hours ago Azzubhai Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract by BY REBECCA R. RUIZ… https://t.co/vgVVQCBmhI 3 hours ago