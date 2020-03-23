Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract

Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
A former campaign worker for Michael Bloomberg filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on Monday, arguing she and thousands of others were tricked into taking their jobs and are owed overtime pay.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract - https://t.co/XGmW2t4wYk 1 hour ago

politicalwire

Taegan Goddard Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign https://t.co/hwHZ1qzpI1 via @politicalwire 2 hours ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/Jdv03BotbQ 2 hours ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract https://t.co/KYhRXIsNTa 3 hours ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract https://t.co/j0A3pXjdkD https://t.co/KgTZizrKIb 3 hours ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Ex-Field Organizer Sues Bloomberg Campaign, Alleging Breach of Contract by BY REBECCA R. RUIZ… https://t.co/vgVVQCBmhI 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.