AP source: Falcons agree to deals with Treadwell, McCray Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the deals says the Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray. The person told the Associated Press about the agreements on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deals will not be official […] 👓 View full article

