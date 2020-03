Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in New York prison, placed in isolation

Harvey Weinstein has been placed in prison isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jo MacD RT @jothornely: Imagine something entering Harvey Weinstein without him wanting it to. https://t.co/0Jo4Ij6KpA 36 seconds ago americanwar RT @Melski1: Just say'n a head of time Coronavirus didn't kill Weinstein https://t.co/HcXSVY1jtB 2 minutes ago Gabriel Ntoka RT @newsbreakngr: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For COVID-19 - https://t.co/UHoPtbdOJv https://t.co/K7XEUGC4NU 2 minutes ago Hot 100.5 FM Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Prison https://t.co/YFZp87ACX1 https://t.co/8dGMEB5NEU 3 minutes ago Mick the Hibby Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive - BBC News Every cloud has a silver lining. https://t.co/wz80ByQNRn 3 minutes ago no idea RT @keepfighting150: Well played Killory!! I’m going out on a limb and say the dude won’t make it!! Got to change it up when they keep gett… 3 minutes ago Gareth Jones RT @haveigotnews: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus. UPDATE: Coronavirus confirms it is self-isolating. 4 minutes ago addiee RT @abc13houston: Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19 in New York prison https://t.co/LCk7pFA21z https://t.co/y9h9B6L… 4 minutes ago