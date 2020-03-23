Coronavirus | Restrictions in Tamil Nadu from March 24 to April 1, 2020 Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The Tamil Nadu government's Health and Family Welfare department which has already issued regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for the p 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SPsofIndia #CoronavirusOutbreakindia @PoliceTamilnadu has decided to invoke provisions of Disaster Management Act against tho… https://t.co/KA4ACXNexv 4 days ago Sanjay Vijayakumar RT @Teekkayy: Coronavirus | T.N. police start invoking Disaster Management Act against those violating restrictions: https://t.co/PiN4ZkBsr1 4 days ago Rohit TK Coronavirus | T.N. police start invoking Disaster Management Act against those violating restrictions: https://t.co/PiN4ZkBsr1 5 days ago