Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Veteran IOC member Dick Pound told USA TODAY Sports that "postponement has been decided" for the 2020 Olympics, and that it won't start July 24.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: IOC must be given time to decide Tokyo Games' future, says Lange

IOC must be given time to decide Tokyo Games' future, says Lange 04:01

 2016 Olympic sailing champion Santiago Lange says that it is right the IOC are debating ideas before deciding the fate of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrFrankWilson

Dr. Franklin T. Wilson IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/jwGy933m57 via @usatoday 4 seconds ago

malejandrodev

Manuel ☕🍁 Tokyo 2020 se va al 2021: IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/6k5sH7rVa9 12 seconds ago

wolfjon4

J. W. IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/O2B7efQJor 13 seconds ago

HusseinElbakry

Hussein El Bakry IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/TFsaHHUHe9 #SmartNews 16 seconds ago

CantonRepdotcom

CantonRep.com RT @FridayNightOhio: A Veteran International Olympic Committee member told USA Today Sports on Monday afternoon that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic… 35 seconds ago

doberhelman1

David Oberhelman IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/WtU18BBF3Z via @usatoday 35 seconds ago

FelicityDisco

Felicity Disco RT @CarrieSAllen: Not a lot of details yet but it’s happening. IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavir… 39 seconds ago

joshbear

Joshua Hastings IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic #SmartNews https://t.co/Ei1OttqOqI 48 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.