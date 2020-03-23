Global  

Italy records smaller increase in virus cases for 2nd day

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
ROME (AP) — Officials say Italy has recorded a smaller day-to-day increase in new coronavirus cases for the second straight day. Data released by Italy’s Civil Protection agency on Monday showed 4,789 new cases from a day earlier, nearly 700 fewer than the day-to-day increase reported Sunday. The number of deaths also did not rise […]
