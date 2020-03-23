Global  

AP source: Panthers agree to terms with XFL QB P.J. Walker

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the moves have not been announced by […]
