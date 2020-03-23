Global  

IMF tips global recession, says it could be 'worse' than what was triggered by GFC

The Age Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic will cause a global recession in 2020 that could be worse than the one triggered by the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, says the IMF.
