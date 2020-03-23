Valeria Luiselli’s ‘Lost Children Archive’ wins Folio Prize

Global  

LONDON (AP) — Mexican writer Valeria Luiselli’s novel “Lost Children Archive” won the Rathbones Folio Prize for literature on Monday at a ceremony held online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Luiselli beat finalists who included Zadie Smith’ and Ben Lerner to win the 30,000 pound ($35,000) prize. Founded in 2013 to rival the prestigious Booker […]
