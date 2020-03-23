Global  

IOC’s Dick Pound gives conflicting statements on postponement of Tokyo Olympics

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
A longtime International Olympic Committee member gave differing statements Monday on the potential for postponement of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. Dick Pound, of Canada, an influential and outspoken figure with the IOC for decades, told the CBC he believes the Games will be moved to a later date. “We’re all reading the tea […]
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Spanish Olympic Committee welcomes the possible postponement of Tokyo 2020

Spanish Olympic Committee welcomes the possible postponement of Tokyo 2020 01:15

 The president of Spain's Olympic Committee says that it is "good news" that the IOC is considering a possible postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

