Spit on, yelled at, attacked: Chinese Americans fear for their safety

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Chinese Americans, grappling like everyone else with how to avoid the virus itself, are also contending with growing racism in the form of verbal and physical attacks. Other Asian Americans are facing threats, too.
