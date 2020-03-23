Patriots release all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski
Monday, 23 March 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots said goodbye Monday to another longtime staple of their two-decade run of championships, releasing kicker and franchise leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski. The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire 14-year career in New England. Drafted in 2006, Gostkowski has long passed Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots’ leading scorer with […]
According to reports... The Patriots are releasing veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski. He was drafted by the team in 2006. But a hip injury ended his season last year... Right after signing a two-year contract in the offseason. Katie Johnston reports.
