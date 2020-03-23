Seahawks trade fifth-round pick for cornerback Quinton Dunbar Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

While the Seahawks continued to wait for any resolution to the fate of Jadeveon Clowney, they made one significant move Monday, reportedly pulling off a trade with Washington for cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Dunbar is entering the final season of his three-year contract with Washington and had let it be known he preferred to be traded […] 👓 View full article

