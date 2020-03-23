Seahawks trade fifth-round pick for cornerback Quinton Dunbar

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
While the Seahawks continued to wait for any resolution to the fate of Jadeveon Clowney, they made one significant move Monday, reportedly pulling off a trade with Washington for cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Dunbar is entering the final season of his three-year contract with Washington and had let it be known he preferred to be traded […]
