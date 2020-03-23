Global  

Coronavirus: Now more than ever, we need to channel our historic ‘Seattle Spirit’

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Seattle optimism should not disguise the real suffering that thousands of our citizens are enduring. We all need to step up and help.
