Dallas Cowboys' five-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick retires from NFL at 29

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys now have a void in the middle of their offensive line after center Travis Frederick said Monday he is retiring.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
News video: Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets 'Football Is Risky'

Cowboys Offensive Lineman Travis Frederick Retiring, Tweets 'Football Is Risky' 01:17

 Dallas Cowboys Center Travis Frederick has announced his retirement with a heart-felt statement on Twitter. 

Tweets about this

minhherself

Minh Ngo RT @LoveEminem00: Frederick’s retirement comes nearly two years after he received an unsettling diagnosis. Cowboys' five-time Pro Bowl cen… 2 minutes ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley Dallas Cowboys' five-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick retires from NFL at 29 https://t.co/rnc1jL283b 16 minutes ago

Action10News

KZTV Action 10 News Five-time Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has announced his retirement, a week after his 29th birthday. https://t.co/mGt6xLW7Uz 18 minutes ago

LoveEminem00

💖Mŕ§ Mãř§håłł Măťhéŕ§.💖 Frederick’s retirement comes nearly two years after he received an unsettling diagnosis. Cowboys' five-time Pro Bo… https://t.co/1Ypj6KTkHx 1 hour ago

qmartinez

Quinton Martinez RT @ForTheWin: Dallas Cowboys fans are going to miss Travis Frederick, a five-time Pro Bowler who retired Monday at the age of 29. https:… 1 hour ago

ForTheWin

For The Win Dallas Cowboys fans are going to miss Travis Frederick, a five-time Pro Bowler who retired Monday at the age of 29.… https://t.co/tvOKfw3NQO 2 hours ago

