Alaska Senate puts $1,000 stimulus payment in budget bill

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate on Monday approved a budget provision that would give residents a $1,000 payment as a way to blunt the economic impacts from the coronavirus. The provision, an amendment to a larger state spending package, passed 12-7 after the Senate rejected a proposed $1,300 stimulus payment. The underlying budget […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Democrats block coronavirus relief bill

Senate Democrats block coronavirus relief bill 01:39

 U.S. Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from advancing on Sunday (March 22), as Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns that the bill would benefit corporate interests at the expense of hospitals, healthcare workers, cities and states. Gloria Tso reports.

