Alaska Senate puts $1,000 stimulus payment in budget bill Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate on Monday approved a budget provision that would give residents a $1,000 payment as a way to blunt the economic impacts from the coronavirus. The provision, an amendment to a larger state spending package, passed 12-7 after the Senate rejected a proposed $1,300 stimulus payment. The underlying budget […] 👓 View full article

