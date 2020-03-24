Global  

Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak

Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering how to reopen the U.S. economy when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious coronavirus is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths.
Trump White House Eliminated Key Health Role That Could Have Alerted U.S. to Coronavirus Magnitude Much Sooner

Trump White House Eliminated Key Health Role That Could Have Alerted U.S. to Coronavirus Magnitude Much Sooner

 Months before the coronavirus outbreak, the Trump White House eliminated a U.S. health position based in China that could have alerted the world earlier about the extent of COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

