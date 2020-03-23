Global  

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend and childhood sweetheart David Cruz ‘dead age 51’

WorldNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend and childhood sweetheart David Cruz ‘dead age 51’David Cruz has passed away Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend David Cruz has died aged 51. The singer’s high-school sweetheart David passed away in Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan on Saturday from heart disease, according to TMZ. The publication also talked to David’s longtime partner, Isa, who paid a...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez's childhood sweetheart dies

Jennifer Lopez's childhood sweetheart dies 00:59

 Jennifer Lopez's childhood boyfriend David Cruz has sadly passed away from heart disease at the age of 51.

