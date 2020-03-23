Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend and childhood sweetheart David Cruz ‘dead age 51’ Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend David Cruz has died aged 51. The singer's high-school sweetheart David passed away in Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan on Saturday from heart disease, according to TMZ. The publication also talked to David's longtime partner, Isa, who paid a...

