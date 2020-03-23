Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says coronavirus crisis is a media trick

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says coronavirus crisis is a media trick

WorldNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says coronavirus crisis is a media trickFar-right president has resisted strong measures to stop spread of what he calls a ‘little flu’ Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro , has accused his political foes and the press of purposefully “tricking” citizens about the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600

Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600 00:32

 Within two days, confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 600. President Jair Bolsonaro said the outbreak should peak in three to four months. According to Reuters, Bolsonaro said the country would not return to normal for six to seven months. Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, blamed the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.