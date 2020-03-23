Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says coronavirus crisis is a media trick Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Far-right president has resisted strong measures to stop spread of what he calls a ‘little flu’ Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro , has accused his political foes and the press of purposefully “tricking” citizens about the... Far-right president has resisted strong measures to stop spread of what he calls a ‘little flu’ Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro , has accused his political foes and the press of purposefully “tricking” citizens about the... 👓 View full article



