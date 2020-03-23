Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > COVID-19: New Zealand to go into lockdown in two days

COVID-19: New Zealand to go into lockdown in two days

WorldNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
COVID-19: New Zealand to go into lockdown in two daysNew Zealand confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the total number of cases in this country to 102 WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that New Zealand will shut down in response to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks

New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks 01:24

 New Zealand will go into a full lockdown for about four weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexbhathal

Alex Bhathal 🐳 RT @dameyon: NZ is preparing to enter a month-long nationwide lockdown from Wednesday night, with the entire country ordered to stay home a… 1 hour ago

andreaheywood11

Andrea K Heywood#CorbynWasRight RT @neilhdg: New Zealand has only 102 cases of Covid 19. Their Labour Prime Minister has ordered the country into complete lockdown for one… 1 hour ago

ukcarioca

D. Loper #FBPE @BrexitBin It’s not a lockdown like Spain, Italy, France or New Zealand. Still many grey areas. I work in manufactu… https://t.co/HJ3elCcuiB 2 hours ago

rimutimber

Hirogari RT @CheckpointRNZ: TONIGHT: An RNZ Checkpoint special broadcast from 4pm to 7pm. The Prime Minister has announced New Zealand will go into… 2 hours ago

NZLocums

NZLocums RT @radionz: "Everything you will all give up for the next few weeks ... it will literally save lives. Thousands of lives." At 11.59pm on… 2 hours ago

klindst1

Kent H Lindstrom RT @radionz: At 11.59pm on Wednesday, the country will go into full lockdown as New Zealand moves to Covid-19 alert level 4. PM Jacinda Ar… 3 hours ago

dameyon

DBintheNT 🤟🏾 NZ is preparing to enter a month-long nationwide lockdown from Wednesday night, with the entire country ordered to… https://t.co/koCUTQzfty 3 hours ago

emilia33132956

milla RT @benmackey: Within 48 hours New Zealand is going into an unseen and near-complete societal lockdown. PM Ardern says there is a "window o… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.